REPORT: Breakdown of MSU Football's Offseason
Year 2 of the Jonathan Smith regime is going to be crucial for Michigan State football. An already restless fanbase is not going to take too kindly to another bowl-less season; Smith and his program need to show progress.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, the Big Ten is expected to be a gauntlet once again, and many teams within the conference got better this offseason.
ESPN recently ranked Michigan State's offseason 12th in the Big Ten, a placement that seems just about right considering it hasn't consisted of much hardship or gains that earned national headlines.
The site broke down who the Spartans lost:
"Michigan State lost a small group of key contributors following Smith's first season, including Brantley, who transferred to Miami after leading the Spartans in interceptions (3) and pass breakups (7). The Spartans also lost edge Anthony Jones (UCLA) and safety Dillon Tatum (Northwestern) to other Big Ten teams.
"The wide receiver room took some hits with Aziah Johnson (North Carolina) and Jaron Glover (Mississippi State) moving on, although Michigan State addressed the spot with transfer additions. Although Michigan State addressed most of its needs through the portal, it didn't make the splashiest additions, leaning on the Group of 5 and FCS ranks."
ESPN then looked at the positives of Michigan State's offseason:
"The Spartans avoided major roster turnover despite the team's third consecutive losing season. They brought back their quarterback in Chiles, their top young playmaker in wide receiver Nick Marsh and key defenders such as safety Nikai Martinez and linebacker Darius Snow.
"The Spartans also added several potential impact transfers, such as Moore, an FCS All-America selection at Montana State, Tau-Tolliver from Sacramento State and Burt from Eastern Illinois. Wide receivers Kelly (Middle Tennessee) and Chrishon McCray (Kent State) should complement Marsh, and several of Michigan State's offensive and defensive line transfers arrive with experience."
With all things considered, the good might outweigh the bad.
ESPN's Bill Connelly seems to suggest that, all in all, the Spartans have had a positive offseason by playing it safe.
"Smith plumbed smaller schools for stars, and the Spartans should be infinitely more experienced in 2025," Connelly wrote. "You would love a few more proven pieces, but sometimes you nail the offseason by simply not screwing up the offseason."
Ultimately, rankings in May don't mean much, and we won't know if there's obvious improvement in Michigan State's roster until the season rolls around. But Smith and his staff have addressed the areas of the field that needed to be, and when you're coming off a 5-7 season in the first year of a new regime, that may be all you can ask for.
