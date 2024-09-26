Spartans' QB Aidan Chiles Talks Loss To Boston College
Michigan State sophomore starting quarterback Aidan Chiles spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon, addressing the upcoming week and his thoughts on the Spartans' 23-19 loss to Boston College on the road last Saturday night.
"Boston College was a stout defense, missed a few [throws], still want some of those back but stout defense, they played their hearts out, they played all four quarters, they won that game," Chiles said reacting to the loss. "Shout out to them; hopefully we can come out and play all four quarters this week no one gives up, no one comes out here and just lays an egg and we just play our hearts out."
The turnovers were an improvement point for Chiles as he threw three picks against Boston College, ranking him second in FBS for most interceptions thrown this season with eight. He spoke on the decision making and his confidence level after a rough passing performance.
"I mean, three picks doesn't define me, but you have to get rid of the turnovers to win games," Chiles said. "Without the turnovers, without the missed throws, you probably win that game it is what it is. I still don't think I'm any less of a person, any less of a player, but I'm not discouraged, I'm not none of that. I'm still going to come out and play my heart out and compete with everybody and anybody."
Chiles showed his ability to run with the football when plays became broken and he had to create yardage with his feet, rushing for 57 yards on nine carries. It is definitely a point of his game that is a major threat to opposing defenses.
"I think I'm getting better," Chiles said regarding his ability to run. "Just knowing when to take off and run, knowing when things aren't there, know things are breaking down. It still comes with reps and time, but overall, I think I'm getting better with the decision-making on that point."
If Chiles is able to slow the game down, deliver throws in the pocket, and also makes plays with his feet, he will be a very dangerous quarterback in the Big Ten moving forward. He has the skillset, arm strength, and decision-making skills to reach that upper-echelon level of collegiate quarterbacks.
The Spartans will return home for another game under the lights, facing the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday night. The young quarterback is excited for another opportunity and hungry to play one of the best teams in the country.
"They're a great team, rank pretty high -- I don't know what the ranking is honestly, I'm sorry -- but they're a good team," Chiles said about his upcoming opponent. "They put their pads on just how we put our pads on. I'm not coming in here scared, they're going to play hard, we're going to play hard and whatever outcome is the outcome. I'm not going to disrespect anybody, our thing is 'respect all fear none' and that's what we're going to do, we're going to go in with the intent to win and whatever happens, happens."
