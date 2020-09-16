SI.com
State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Football is Back!

Hondo S. Carpenter

It's official. 

The Big Ten announced football is coming back beginning October 23-24 for an eight-game schedule and another contest, ensuring a championship game will occur. 

Per a press release, the league said, "The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game."

Testing is set to begin on September 30, which is a couple of weeks away. 

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss how the Big Ten did everything they could to take care of their players. 

The conference will be tracking everything that happens with these tests, and according to Schopp, it's exciting to see the Big Ten present their new plan, but odd they couldn't "get this sooner and on a wider scale."

Big Ten presidents and chancellors "voted unanimously to resume the football season," based on information they received from "the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the COP/C and Commissioner Kevin Warren."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

