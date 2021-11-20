Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The State of MSU Football: Spartans, Buckeyes battle for first place

    Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and contributor Jonathan Schopp discuss where MSU's football program stands right now
    Author:

    With a huge Top 10 matchup against Ohio State today, Michigan State can take first place in the Big Ten East standing with a victory in Columbus. In the short podcast above, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and contributor Jonathan Schopp discuss the big game as well as Mel Tucker's future in East Lansing.

    Read More

    PODCAST State of Michigan State Football
    Football

    The State of MSU Football: Spartans, Buckeyes battle for first place

    40 seconds ago
    USATSI_17060618_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Colin Cowherd dishes on Mel Tucker contract extension

    Nov 18, 2021
    kenneth walker
    Football

    Kenneth Walker III named finalist for Doak Walker Award

    Nov 18, 2021
    ElliotWashingtonHighSchool
    MSU Recruiting

    Michigan State makes 'Top 5' for 2023 four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II

    Nov 18, 2021
    CaptainsOhioState
    MSU Football

    Michigan State announces captains for Ohio State game

    Nov 18, 2021
    michigan state win indiana
    Football

    Uniform Watch: Michigan State is ready to invade Columbus

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_14025313_168390101_lowres
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Michigan State gets road win at Butler

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17181154_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Report: MSU to make Mel Tucker highest-paid coach in Big Ten

    Nov 17, 2021