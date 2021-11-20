Publish date:
The State of MSU Football: Spartans, Buckeyes battle for first place
Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and contributor Jonathan Schopp discuss where MSU's football program stands right now
With a huge Top 10 matchup against Ohio State today, Michigan State can take first place in the Big Ten East standing with a victory in Columbus. In the short podcast above, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and contributor Jonathan Schopp discuss the big game as well as Mel Tucker's future in East Lansing.