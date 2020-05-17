Class of '21 Sunset, Louisiana, Devon Manuel on Spartans

East Lansing, Mich— Since Mel Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic arrived in East Lansing, Michigan State has targeted big, athletic offensive linemen on the recruiting trail. They recently extended an offer to an offensive lineman that more than fits that criteria in Sunset (LA) Beau Chene 2021 offensive tackle Devon Manuel.

Spartan Nation spoke with Manuel about his new offer from the Spartans, and the 6-foot-8, 300-pound standout said that he found out about his offer from Kapilovic and added that it’s an offer that excites him.

“Coach Kap got me on the phone and told me about the offer. They’re a great program and still upcoming with the new coaching staff. I’m excited about this offer.”

After talking to Kapilovic, Manuel said that he got an excellent first impression for the Spartan offensive line coach.

“He’s a cool and upfront dude,” he said. “Seems like he has a cool personality.”

Manuel also holds offers from Arkansas, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Tulane, and Central Florida along with a few other Division 1 offers.

A big and physically offensive lineman, Manuel is a dominant blocker in the run game, overpowering opposing defensive linemen. He also displays good feet and athleticism and has proven to be a more than effective blocker in pass protection as well.

Manuel described himself as a ‘freak of nature,’ which stands out on tape because of his elite size, strength, and athleticism.

“A big, strong, fast, and smart freak of nature,” he said. “Dominating.”

For all of the latest news on Manuel and the Spartans, be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack