Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Ted Gilmore on His Contribution to Michigan State’s Staff

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Michigan State Spartan football had the 104th ranked offense in the nation last year. Even as ugly as that stat was, it doesn’t tell the story. The Spartan offense was abysmal. That is part is why Michigan State hired new head coach Mel Tucker.

Tucker picked Ted Gilmore to join his staff from Wisconsin and put in charge of fixing an under-producing tight end group. Gilmore explained why he thought Tucker hired him.

“Well, I can’t speak to that. That’s a question you’ll have to ask Coach Tucker. I like to think that he felt that I was a fit for the staff and direction and the things he wants to do. The common thing that Coach Tucker has assembled with this staff is not only good football coaches but good men, good family men, and good teachers and guys that go about their business in a certain matter. I think it had a lot to do with that more so than me coaching the receivers and bringing a different approach to the tight end room.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ross Els Talks On Fire Michigan State Recruiting

With Michigan State Spartan football on fire in recruiting, linebacker coach Ross Els discusses the plan of attack by Mel Tucker’s staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Kevin Warren moves Big Ten Conference forward on mental health

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has announced the formation of a new Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Conference Extends Ban on Team Activities

Moments ago, the Big Ten Conference extended its ban on “All organized team activities through June 1, 2020.” We tell you what that means at Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Spartan Football Weekly Recruiting Update

The weekly Michigan State Spartan football recruiting update. Go inside the activity of Mel Tucker and his staff in their pursuit of new talent.

Jeff Dullack

William Peagler on Being at Michigan State with Mel Tucker

William Peagler discusses being in East Lansing at Michigan State with Mel Tucker coaching running backs.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic on Michigan State extra time learning during COVID-19

Chris Kapilovic the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach discusses benefits of more classroom time, with the loss of on-field play.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Harlon Barnett on Michigan State, Mel Tucker

Harlon Barnett on being back at Michigan State and working with Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams Scouting Style

Ross Els is the new Michigan State Spartan football special teams coordinator, explain his thoughts on scouting opponents and statistics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ron Burton on New Mel Tucker Michigan State Recruiting Style

Ron Burton is enjoying the new recruiting style of Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mike Tressel on Staying at Michigan State with Mel Tucker

Mike Tressel discussed staying with Michigan State Spartan football and his relationship with Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter