Ted Gilmore on His Contribution to Michigan State’s Staff

East Lansing, MI—Michigan State Spartan football had the 104th ranked offense in the nation last year. Even as ugly as that stat was, it doesn’t tell the story. The Spartan offense was abysmal. That is part is why Michigan State hired new head coach Mel Tucker.

Tucker picked Ted Gilmore to join his staff from Wisconsin and put in charge of fixing an under-producing tight end group. Gilmore explained why he thought Tucker hired him.

“Well, I can’t speak to that. That’s a question you’ll have to ask Coach Tucker. I like to think that he felt that I was a fit for the staff and direction and the things he wants to do. The common thing that Coach Tucker has assembled with this staff is not only good football coaches but good men, good family men, and good teachers and guys that go about their business in a certain matter. I think it had a lot to do with that more so than me coaching the receivers and bringing a different approach to the tight end room.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.



