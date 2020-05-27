Spartan Nation
The Big Ten delays the release of Game Times

McLain Moberg

With questions surrounding the upcoming college football season, the Big Ten released a statement Tuesday saying it has decided to extend the deadline past June 1 for determining game times early in the year.

Their television partners such as ESPN, CBS Sports, and Fox Sports cosigned this conclusion.

The schedule will be released at a later time.

“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early-season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline. These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”

The announcement shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Big Ten has been doing their best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but unsurprisingly is still dealing with the fallout.

The Big Ten extended their suspension of all organized team activities through June 1 as another response to the ongoing crisis. The stoppage included any on or off-campus recruiting because the NCAA created a dead period, which was lengthened through June 30. The conference had initially suspended activities through May 4.

However, Michigan State is directly affected by Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home-order in place, which was recently extended through June 12.

