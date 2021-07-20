Three Michigan State Football Players attending Big Ten Media Days

Michigan State revealed Xavier Henderson, Jalen Nailor, and Drew Beesley will represent the Spartans at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days.

East Lansing, Mich. – The 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days take place in Indianapolis this year and are scheduled for July 22 and 23.

On Monday afternoon, the Michigan State Spartans revealed senior Xavier Henderson, redshirt junior Jalen Nailor, and graduate student Drew Beesley will represent the football program on Thursday and Friday.

Beesley, a three-year letterwinner attending the event for the first time, earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media in 2020.

At 6-foot-2 and 260-pounds, he started seven games while leading the Spartan defensive line with 399 snaps and logging a career-high 27 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss (three sacks).

Also attending his first media days is Henderson, who has posted 20 consecutive starts in 33 contests. He ranked third in tackles for MSU last year (41) and led the team with 511 snaps.

Nailor, a 6-foot-0 speedy wideout from California and another first-time attendee, caught 26 passes for a team-high 515 yards (19.8 ypc/73.6 ypg) with four touchdowns.

