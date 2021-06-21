Three-star WR Jaron Glover Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State added to its 2022 recruiting class twice over the weekend.

Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Riverview High School, committed to the Spartans on Sunday morning after taking an official visit to East Lansing on June 18.

That announcement came after three-star tight end Michael Masunas choose MSU Saturday afternoon.

At 6-foot-1 and 195-pounds, Glover is the No. 98 overall prospect in Florida and nearly a top-100 wideout (No. 109) in his respective class.

Before picking the Spartans, he held offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Indiana, Tennessee, USF, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

The rest of Michigan State's 2022 class includes three-star safety Malik Spencer (Georgia), three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry (Roseville), three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven), three-star offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (Arizona), three-star offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (Georgia), three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller (Colorado), and three-star linebacker Quavian Carter (Georgia).

Check out some of his highlights when you click here.

