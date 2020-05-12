Spartan Nation
Ted Gilmore talks about Michigan State’s Trenton Gillison.

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—Ted Gilmore’s new role of leading the tight end group for the Michigan State Spartan football offense is aided by having Trenton Gillison. An emerging star for the Spartans attack, the young Gillison has incredible potential to be a bonafide star.  

 So what is next for Gillison after tasting some success last year? Ted Gilmore had a fascinating take. “I hope that left a taste in his mouth, in terms of wanting to pick up where he left off. That’s my expectation with him, is, we don’t have time to start all over. I talk to him a lot about body language reflects confidence. The minute we can start this thing, I expect him to hit the ground running and not take any steps back, pick up where he left off because he did do some good things in that bowl game.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.  Are you excited to see what is next for Trenton Gillison?

