SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Twelve Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Michigan State athletics released a statement saying 12 additional athletes tested positive for COVID-19 in their latest round of testing.

From August 29-September 6, the university conducted 197 tests on student-athletes and staff members.

One hundred sixty-eight of the individuals were students, with 12 tests coming back positive. At the same time, 29 staffers received tests with no positive results.

"For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs," MSU athletics said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. 

"Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts."

From August 24-28, the university tested 206 individuals, with two athletes testing positive. Thirty staff members were tested, but all of the results came back negative.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 1,550 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. 

"There have been more than 1,240 tests on student-athletes, with 48 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 300 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with five positive results," said MSU athletics.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star WR Omar Cooper Jr.

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. out of Indianapolis, Indiana.

McLain Moberg

Midwest Legislators Urge B1G to “Reconsider” their Decision

Following a phone call with the President of The United States, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren received a letter from Midwest legislative leaders urging the conference to reverse their decision.

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State TE Matt Sokol Waived by Detroit Lions

Michigan State's Matt Sokol was released by the Detroit Lions, along with several other Spartans.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football Players Sign with New Orleans Practice Squad

Former Spartans Joe Bachie, Andrew Dowell, and Bennie Fowler sign with the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

McLain Moberg

MSU Athletics: Two Successful Programs in last Decade

Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio led the Michigan State Spartans to the second-most combined men's basketball and football victories in the last ten years.

McLain Moberg

by

Aniket727

MSU's Raequan Williams Signs with Eagles Practice Squad

Former Michigan State Spartan Raequan Williams signs with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad less than two days after being released.

McLain Moberg

MSU Women’s Basketball Lands 5-Star Damiya Hagemann

5-Star point guard Damiya Hagemann commits to Michigan State women's basketball.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Punter Greg Montgomery Passes away at 55

Former Michigan State football standout Greg Montgomery passed away on Aug. 23, at the age of 55.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State 2022 Target, Tayven Jackson: Down to Earth

Michigan State 2022 target, Tayven Jackson, wants people to know he's more than the football guy. He's down to earth.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football's Recruiting Battle

Michigan State football has had wins and losses with the class of 2021. For the class of 2022, the Spartans are hitting the ground running.

Taylor Gattoni