Twelve Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State athletics released a statement saying 12 additional athletes tested positive for COVID-19 in their latest round of testing.

From August 29-September 6, the university conducted 197 tests on student-athletes and staff members.

One hundred sixty-eight of the individuals were students, with 12 tests coming back positive. At the same time, 29 staffers received tests with no positive results.

"For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs," MSU athletics said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts."

From August 24-28, the university tested 206 individuals, with two athletes testing positive. Thirty staff members were tested, but all of the results came back negative.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 1,550 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members.

"There have been more than 1,240 tests on student-athletes, with 48 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 300 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with five positive results," said MSU athletics.

