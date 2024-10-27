WATCH: Everything Michigan State RB Nate Carter Said After Loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan State's success on the ground continued on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to overcome the hole it found itself in against Michigan.
Spartan running back Nate Carter led the effort in the run game, rushing for 118 rushing yards and a touchdown. He led the team in receiving yards as well with 56.
Carter was one of the few bright spots for Michigan State in the contest, and it was a performance fans have been waiting to see from him. But the 24-17 loss overshadows it.
Carter addressed the media after the loss.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "OK, well, frustrating, disappointing. There was a lot to digest in the game. I look at both ends of halves, we didn't finish well at all. At the end of the first half, give them a 2-minute drive, we give them the ball and then, they get 3 points there. So that finish wasn't good going into halftime. I thought we regrouped, but then, the field position was not great, but our guys did continue to battle. Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, get it within a score, we get the ball, drive all the way down there, fourth-and-5, got to finish the thing. Still got three timeouts, and we can't get them off the field, so didn't finish like we wanted to. The group battled in, really, all three phases. There was some things we didn't do well enough to earn a win tonight, and that's why it's frustrating and disappointing."
