WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Said After Abysmal Loss to Indiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football is lost right now. It heads into its second bye week below .500 for the first time this season and seems to have no answers with three games remaining on its schedule.
The Spartans are falling apart at the wrong time. A week after losing to its arch-rivals, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back with an upset over a top-15 team on Saturday. Instead, it was steamrolled by the visiting Indiana Hoosiers.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media after the Spartans' brutal loss.
Below is a transcript from Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "OK, well obviously, that was tough. getting exposed against a really good team when you don't execute very well. And credit to those guys. And credit to those guys. Sometimes, we're quick to think about ourselves and just how we did -- those guys executed at a really high level. The separation between the two levels and the two teams, and I think that's why the score was where it's at. All three phases. And start of the game, I felt like the guys had great energy, and we were moving around, and first quarter went our way, but then it turned into playing three more quarters against a really good team, and all three phases, we just contributed to a lopsided loss. So, we have to regroup. And got a bye here to absorb this thing. And three opportunities moving forward."
Michigan State falls to 4-5 and will head to Illinois after this coming bye week.
