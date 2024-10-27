WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Said After Loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan State fell for the third straight time to its greatest rivals, this time in much different fashion than the last two years.
The Spartans had a solid hold of the contest shortly before halftime, but mistakes would cost them their early lead, giving all the momentum back to Michigan.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith lost his first game as a member of the rivalry. He addressed the media after the loss.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "OK, well, frustrating, disappointing. There was a lot to digest in the game. I look at both ends of halves, we didn't finish well at all. At the end of the first half, give them a 2-minute drive, we give them the ball and then, they get 3 points there. So that finish wasn't good going into halftime. I thought we regrouped, but then, the field position was not great, but our guys did continue to battle. Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, get it within a score, we get the ball, drive all the way down there, fourth-and-5, got to finish the thing. Still got three timeouts, and we can't get them off the field, so didn't finish like we wanted to. The group battled in, really, all three phases. There was some things we didn't do well enough to earn a win tonight, and that's why it's frustrating and disappointing."
The Spartans will be back home to host Indiana next weekend. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
