WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Said After Spartans' Victory Over Purdue
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State finally picked up a win, its first one since Week 8 when it defeated Iowa at home.
While it may seem like the Spartans' season has been on a decline, even with this win, Michigan State is still just a win away from earning a trip to a bowl game.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith discussed Friday's win when he addressed the media after the game.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "OK, well, obviously pleased to find a way to win a game. Kind of a tale of two halves; all of you that watched it offensively, defensively, first half, really pleased. I think we had four possessions in the first half. Had points on all four of them. Ended the ended the half with some points; we were feeling good there, but then it totally flipped in the second half. Credit to Purdue, whether it's adjustments, things like that, but those guys battled for four quarters. And credit some to our defense, too. Early second half, we had gave up a couple of scores there but found a way [in the] fourth quarter to tighten things down, and to give up 17 points and have two turnovers defensively, that's a solid effort. Offensively, again we got to play for four quarters. And we want to do that better. But found a way to win a game, got another open game with a lot to play for next week."
