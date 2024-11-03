WATCH: Everything MSU's Khris Bogle, Maverick Hansen Said After Loss to Indiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Early on in Saturday's game between Michigan State and Indiana, Michigan State simply looked dominant.
But of course, for the Spartan faithful, it was too good to be true.
After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, Michigan State would allow 47 unanswered points the rest of the way.
For a Spartans defense that initially seemed to have all the answers for one of the best offenses in the country, by the end, the unit had turned in its worst performance all season.
Michigan State defensive linemen Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen addressed the media after the loss.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's postgame press conference on Saturday:
Smith: "OK, well obviously, that was tough. getting exposed against a really good team when you don't execute very well. And credit to those guys. And credit to those guys. Sometimes, we're quick to think about ourselves and just how we did -- those guys executed at a really high level. The separation between the two levels and the two teams, and I think that's why the score was where it's at. All three phases. And start of the game, I felt like the guys had great energy, and we were moving around, and first quarter went our way, but then it turned into playing three more quarters against a really good team, and all three phases, we just contributed to a lopsided loss. So, we have to regroup. And got a bye here to absorb this thing. And three opportunities moving forward."
