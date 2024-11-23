WATCH: Michigan State DB Nikai Martinez Talks Win Over Purdue
EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State's defense played a solid game in the team's win over Purdue on Friday.
It held the Boilermakers to just 3 points in the first half, and despite giving up consecutive touchdowns on Purdue's first two possessions of the second half, the Spartan defense rallied and shut the Boilermakers' offense down the rest of the way.
Michigan State junior defensive back Nikai Martinez was a big part of that.
Martinez addressed the media after the win. You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Smith: "OK, well, obviously pleased to find a way to win a game. Kind of a tale of two halves; all of you that watched it offensively, defensively, first half, really pleased. I think we had four possessions in the first half. Had points on all four of them. Ended the ended the half with some points; we were feeling good there, but then it totally flipped in the second half. Credit to Purdue, whether it's adjustments, things like that, but those guys battled for four quarters. And credit some to our defense, too. Early second half, we had gave up a couple of scores there but found a way [in the] fourth quarter to tighten things down, and to give up 17 points and have two turnovers defensively, that's a solid effort. Offensively, again we got to play for four quarters. And we want to do that better. But found a way to win a game, got another open game with a lot to play for next week."
