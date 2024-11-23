WATCH: Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, Montorie Foster Jr., Jordan Hall Talk Win Over Purdue
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State was finally able to snap its three-game losing streak and earn its fifth win of the year when it defeated Purdue, 24-17, on Friday.
While it wasn't one of the team's better outings of the year, it did enough to win and keep its hopes of a bowl game alive.
A few of the Spartans' stars of the game -- quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. and linebacker Jordan Hall -- addressed the media after the win.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Smith: "OK, well, obviously pleased to find a way to win a game. Kind of a tale of two halves; all of you that watched it offensively, defensively, first half, really pleased. I think we had four possessions in the first half. Had points on all four of them. Ended the ended the half with some points; we were feeling good there, but then it totally flipped in the second half. Credit to Purdue, whether it's adjustments, things like that, but those guys battled for four quarters. And credit some to our defense, too. Early second half, we had gave up a couple of scores there but found a way [in the] fourth quarter to tighten things down, and to give up 17 points and have two turnovers defensively, that's a solid effort. Offensively, again we got to play for four quarters. And we want to do that better. But found a way to win a game, got another open game with a lot to play for next week."
