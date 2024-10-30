WATCH: MSU QB Aidan Chiles Speaks on Loss to Michigan, Looks Ahead to Indiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles continued to endure growing pains in the Spartans' loss to Michigan on Saturday.
As is usually the case, Chiles did a number of good things, and his team wouldn't have been in the game without his efforts. But his mistakes were costly.
The young quarterback got his first taste of the rivalry but was unable to experience what a win in it feels like as the Spartans fell, 24-17.
As much as it stings, the team has to flush it, as now, it gears up to host the No. 13-ranked team in the nation.
Chiles addressed the media on Tuesday, reflecting on the loss while looking ahead to Indiana.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Chiles' presser:
Q: Can you walk us through the players only meeting Sunday night?
Chiles: "We just talked about things that aren't going so well with the team right now. We got to figure things out, We ended that game with a little less class than we would like. But things happen, it's an emotional game. So, we came through and talked about everything that went down that night and everything that went down before that night, too, and just focused on the little things ... come back stronger next week."
Q: Can you describe where your heads are collectively?
Chiles: "I mean, if you're looking for me to say I'm discouraged, I'm not. I don't think any of us are. We want that game -- well, game's over -- but we want it back. But it's over, so it is what it is. We're on to Indiana next week, focused on that right now."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.