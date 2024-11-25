BREAKING: Michigan State Hockey Stands Above All
Michigan State hockey has continued to dominate this season, sitting at 9-1-0 and currently riding a seven-game win streak.
For its success, Michigan State has been ranked the No. 1 team in the nation by U.S. College Hockey Online. The Spartans received 38 first place votes, 31 more than the second-most (Denver with seven).
Michigan State had previously been ranked second in the poll.
The entire Top 20 poll is as follows:
1. Michigan State (9-1-0, 976 points)
2. Denver (12-2-0, 910 points)
3. Minnesota (12-2-0, 908 points)
4. Boston College (8-2-2, 866 points)
5. Maine (8-2-2, 790 points)
6. Michigan (9-2-1, 771 points)
7. Western Michigan (8-1-1, 653 points)
8. Colorado College (9-2-1, 621 points)
9. St. Cloud State (9-4-0, 523 points)
10. Providence (8-3-2, 502 points)
11. Cornell (4-2-2, 463 points)
12. Ohio State (9-2-1, 406 points)
13. Boston University (6-5-1, 372 points)
14. North Dakota (7-6-0, 364 points)
15. Dartmouth (5-0-1, 348 points)
16. UMass Lowell (9-3-0, 301 points)
17. Minnesota State (10-4-2, 272 points)
18. Quinnipiac (6-6-0, 111 points)
19. Arizona State (6-7-1, 91 points)
20. Clarkson (9-4-1, 78 points)
The Spartans come off a 6-3 exhibition win over the U.S. National Team Development Program and before that, had swept Notre Dame at home, their second Big Ten series sweep. The first had been against Ohio State the week before.
Michigan State's only loss was to Boston College in its home opener. The Spartans split that series with the Eagles, who rank No. 4 in the USCHO poll.
Michigan State has carried over its success from last season, a year in which it won its first-ever Big Ten regular season championship and Big Ten Tournament championship.
The Spartans will next face Lindenwood for a home series on Friday and Sunday.
