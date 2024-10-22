BREAKING: MSU Hockey Lands Massive NHL Commit
Michigan State hockey is experiencing a massive resurgence under head coach Adam Nightingale. Last season, the Spartans won their first outright conference title and Big Ten tournament championship in program history. Star defenseman Artyom Lehvshunov was then selected No. 2 in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Swedish goaltender Melvin Strahl was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Playing in the USHL for the Youngstown Phantoms this season, Strahl just announced his commitment to the Spartans.
It marks another massive recruiting win for Nightingale, whose prowess on the recruiting trail has been the X-factor in his coaching tenure. Strahl is 6-3, 170 pounds, and at 19 years old, he will continue to grow his frame.
Per The Hockey News, Strahl played last season with Sweden's MoDo Hockey J20 team. He had a 13-15-0 record in 30 games. He registered a 2.91 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage, which ranked seventh in the league. He had a single shutout.
"Strahl primarily played with the J20 team as an 18-year-old goaltender during his first draft-eligible season," THN wrote. "There, he posted a 3.35 goals-against average and a 0.883 save percentage in 23 appearances. He also logged six games with the J18 squad, posting a 2.67 goals-against average and 0.882 save percentage."
Strahl has made two appearances at the Blue Jackets' Development Camp.
His commitment marks a shift in the pre-NHL route for prospects -- more and more we will see European players and top-tier Canadian skaters take the ice for major NCAA programs over the CHL or other major junior hockey leagues.
A hockey mind I trust told me that it is just another result of NIL. College hockey is better than it has ever been because of it.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
