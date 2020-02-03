Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Michigan State Coach Danton Cole Looks Ahead To The Gophers!

Hondo S. Carpenter

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

Michigan State hockey and their terrific head coach Danton Cole are on a roll. The Spartans are poised to strike for a Big Ten title and an NCAA invite.

Earlier today, Cole took to the podium to preview this weekend's series at Minnesota. The Spartans and the Gophers meet on Friday (8 p.m. ET) and Saturday (6 p.m. ET) in Minneapolis.

The Spartans desperately need at least a split, but as you can see when you watch the above video, the Gophers are the hottest college hockey team in America.

How hot are the Gophers? They have only lost won game this year and it was against the Spartans, at Munn Ice Arena on January 10, 4-1.

The Gophers are a young team, but emerging. The Spartans are growing and led by two super stars. Per MSU, Patrick Khodorenko and John Lethemon are both nominees for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

With only four weekends of hockey left and eight games the Spartans are ready to make their final push. So make sure you take the time to watch Cole’s above video and keep checking Spartan Nation this weekend for the latest on your Spartans.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

Hockey

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

#14 Michigan State At Wisconsin Official Game Thread

#14 Michigan State At Wisconsin Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

21 3* WI DE Hayden Nelson Talks Increased Michigan State Interest

21 3* WI DE Hayden Nelson Talks Increased Michigan State Interest

Jeff Dullack

Tom Izzo Weekly Presser Penn State Week!

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Weekly Presser Penn State Week!

Hondo S. Carpenter

Cassius Winston Talks Penn State & Got Some Good News

Michigan State PG Cassius Winston Talks Penn State & Got Some Good News

Hondo S. Carpenter

Xavier Tillman Post 64-63 Road Loss For Michigan State

Xavier Tillman Post 64-63 Road Loss For Michigan State At Wisconsin

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

shawnkemp

#14 Michigan State Vs. Northwestern Official Game Thread

#14 Michigan State Vs. Northwestern Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Msurick

21 IN DB Kennath Dennis Talks Michigan State Interest

21 IN DB Kennath Dennis Talks Michigan State Interest

Jeff Dullack

21 GA 3* OL Bryson Estes Talks Michigan State Offer

21 GA 3* OL Bryson Estes Talks Michigan State Offer

Jeff Dullack

Michigan State Spartan Hockey Reloads With Four Recruits In 21 Class

Michigan State Spartan Hockey Reloads With Four Recruits In 21 Class

Hondo S. Carpenter

MSU Baseball Kicks Off 20 Campaign With MLB Hall Of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez

MSU Baseball Kicks Off 20 Campaign With MLB Hall Of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez

Hondo S. Carpenter