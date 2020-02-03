Michigan State Coach Danton Cole Looks Ahead To The Gophers!

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

Michigan State hockey and their terrific head coach Danton Cole are on a roll. The Spartans are poised to strike for a Big Ten title and an NCAA invite.

Earlier today, Cole took to the podium to preview this weekend's series at Minnesota. The Spartans and the Gophers meet on Friday (8 p.m. ET) and Saturday (6 p.m. ET) in Minneapolis.

The Spartans desperately need at least a split, but as you can see when you watch the above video, the Gophers are the hottest college hockey team in America.

How hot are the Gophers? They have only lost won game this year and it was against the Spartans, at Munn Ice Arena on January 10, 4-1.

The Gophers are a young team, but emerging. The Spartans are growing and led by two super stars. Per MSU, Patrick Khodorenko and John Lethemon are both nominees for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

With only four weekends of hockey left and eight games the Spartans are ready to make their final push. So make sure you take the time to watch Cole’s above video and keep checking Spartan Nation this weekend for the latest on your Spartans.

