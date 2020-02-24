Michigan State Hockey Down, But Not Out Of The Big Ten Race

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The Michigan State hockey team just two weeks ago was in first place in the Big Ten. After losing six of the last seven and four in a row, amazingly the Spartans are still not out of it.

Coach Danton Cole took time on Monday to meet with the media on to look ahead to the final weekend of the regular season. They will be on the road at Notre Dame. MSU will take on the Fighting Irish on Friday at 7 p.m. and then again on Saturday at 6 p.m. If the Spartans have any shot at winning the Big Ten, they must sweep the perennial power.

No easy task for sure, but certainly their remains a chance. On top of sweeping the Irish, the Spartans will need some help from some other teams, but it all starts with the men in green taking care of their own business.

With a group of highly talented seniors on their way out, the Spartans certainly have the talent to sweep the Leprechauns, but it is a difficult uphill venture.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack