The Michigan State hockey program has continued its upward climb under the leadership of Danton Cole. With just three weeks left in the season, the Spartans were in first place in the Big Ten.

The Spartans then went on a slide but recovered to end the regular season with a win and a tie in South Bend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It’s now time for the Big Ten tournament.

Michigan State head coach Danton Cole met with the media earlier today at the Breslin Center for his weekly press conference. He took the time to preview this weekend's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup at Michigan. These two rivals will meet in a best-of-three series beginning on Friday at 7 p.m.

With the best of three series in Ann Arbor, the Spartans have a humongous opportunity to not only make a statement about the program but to do it against their arch-rival would be epic.

You can watch the Danton Cole press conference in its entirety above. So make sure you take a second to get ready for some exciting hockey this weekend.

