MSU's Trey Augustine Talks World Junior Championships
Michigan State sophomore goaltender Trey Augustine has had quite the season, to say the least.
The NHL prospect has not only helped lead the Spartans to a No. 1 ranking in the nation, but he also just recently earned his second straight gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championships.
On Sunday, Augustine and Team USA defeated Finland in a come-from-behind overtime victory in the gold medal game. In doing so, Augustine became the all-time winningest goalie in IIHF World Junior Championships history.
"It's definitely just such a special opportunity that I had, and then obviously, to win in my last go-round, there's no better feeling than that," Augustine said when he addressed reporters on Wednesday. "But I think it will definitely start to settle in after our season's over here because now it's kind of -- I'm just right back to it, looking forward to getting going here with the guys here."
The NHL is already in Augustine's future, as the second-year Spartan was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. Anything he accomplishes until then is just icing on the cake, but being the competitor he is, Augustine will still be looking to take Michigan State all the way. This latest accomplishment should only help him be prepared for that.
"I think for me, [it was] just kind of another experience where I can have my back pocket," Augustine said. "Obviously, hopefully, we're playing in some pretty big games down the stretch here. So, kind of just leaning on that all is reassurance that I've been in pressure situations of playing in front of big, loud crowds, whatever it may be. Just kind of knowing that I've kind of been there and done that is huge."
With Augustine already having several accolades under his belt, the sky should be the limit as his career progresses.
"I hope it's just getting started and there's much bigger and better things to come," Augustine said, "but I know there's a lot more work ahead, and I just kind of got to keep sticking to my process every single day, just trying to get better."
