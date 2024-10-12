WATCH: Adam Nightingale Speaks on MSU Hockey's Loss to BC in Home Opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A highly-anticipated home opener for No. 4-ranked Michigan State hockey was spoiled by No. 2 Boston College on Friday night when the Eagles came into Munn Ice Arena and downed the Spartans, 3-0.
Michigan State, which had won its first two games of the season in a series sweep against Lake Superior State, was handed its first loss of the 2024-25 campaign.
Spartans coach Adam Nightingale addressed the media following the loss.
Below is a transcript of Nightingale's opening statement:
Nightingale: "Obviously, I mean, great turnout with the crowd. I thought that part was awesome. The game started and right from the start, I didn't like much. Obviously, they did a good job, and they're a very talented team and well-coached. But I thought, we, early on, it looked like we wanted it to be cutesy. And, that's not our game. There's a time and a place. And just talking to the guys, we are a blue-collar hockey team, and if we try to play white-collar hockey, we're not that good a team. But I liked our response in the third; I thought we started to get to our game a little bit. And give BC some credit; obviously, they did a really good job making it hard on us, put us in tough spots, and it's an opportunity to learn and grow from our group. We have a young group, and sometimes, when things happen like this, you got a little more teeth to talk to the group about. So, we'll be better tomorrow, and obviously, a lot of areas to clean up."
Game 2 is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.
