WATCH: Michigan State Hockey's Red Savage Speaks on Home Opener Loss
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 4 Michigan State hockey suffered its first loss of the season when it fell to No. 2 Boston College, 3-0, at Munn Ice Arena on Friday.
It was the Spartans home opener, and they were unable to deliver for the fans, allowing three goals in the second period without ever being able to answer.
Michigan State senior forward Red Savage addressed the media after the loss.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference:
Nightingale: "Obviously, I mean, great turnout with the crowd. I thought that part was awesome. The game started and right from the start, I didn't like much. Obviously, they did a good job, and they're a very talented team and well-coached. But I thought, we, early on, it looked like we wanted it to be cutesy. And, that's not our game. There's a time and a place. And just talking to the guys, we are a blue-collar hockey team, and if we try to play white-collar hockey, we're not that good a team. But I liked our response in the third; I thought we started to get to our game a little bit. And give BC some credit; obviously, they did a really good job making it hard on us, put us in tough spots, and it's an opportunity to learn and grow from our group. We have a young group, and sometimes, when things happen like this, you got a little more teeth to talk to the group about. So, we'll be better tomorrow, and obviously, a lot of areas to clean up."
