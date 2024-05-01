NEW: Michigan State Cornerback Enters Transfer Portal
Roster overturn continues in East Lansing, as now 19 players from Michigan State's roster have entered the transfer portal during the spring window.
The latest comes from redshirt senior defensive back Khary Crump, who spent the last three seasons with the Spartans after redshirting his lone year at Arizona in 2020. The 6-foot, 173-pounder had an interception during MSU's Spring Showcase event on April 20, picking off walk-on quarterback Andrew Schorfhaar.
During his career with the Spartans, Crump appeared in eight games as a reserve cornerback, recording two tackles and a pass breakup. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Unfortunately, Crump's tenure at Michigan State will be remembered most from his involvement in the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium after the rivalry matchup between the Spartans and Wolverines in 2022. Eight total MSU players sat out the remaining four games of 2022, while Crump served an additional eight-game suspension to begin 2023 after video captured him swing his helmet and striking a Michigan player in the tunnel.
While the spring transfer portal window closed at the end of April, it can take up to 48 hours for a player's name to appear in the index. Michigan State has lost 19 players to the portal since April 16, and a total of 38 players since former head coach Mel Tucker was fired in mid-October. The Spartans saw four players, including projected starting right guard Geno VanDeMark and safety Jaden Mangham to the portal on Tuesday, joining offensive tackle Ethan Boyd and running back Jaren Mangham.
Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have been at work adding to their roster through the portal as well, with four transfers committing to Michigan State since April 16. The latest addition came Tuesday as well, with defensive back Ed Woods choosing the Spartans over Alabama. This offseason, the Spartans have added a total of 15 transfer additions to their roster.
For a full look at Michigan State Football's transfer portal activity, click here.
