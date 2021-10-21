    • October 21, 2021
    Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 8

    Game predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 8.
    Northwestern at #6 Michigan (-23.5) - 12:00 p.m. FOX

    Michigan 31, Northwestern 10

    Michigan wins but Northwestern covers the 23.5 point spread.

    Illinois at #7 Penn State (-23) - 12:00 p.m. ABC

    Penn State 39, Illinois 13

    Penn State wins and covers the 23 point spread.

    Wisconsin (-3.5) at #25 Purdue - 3:00 p.m. Big Ten Network

    Purdue 24, Wisconsin 16

    Purdue upsets Wisconsin.

    Maryland at Minnesota (-4.5) - 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

    Minnesota 32, Maryland 24

    Minnesota wins and covers the 4.5 point spread

    #5 Ohio State (-21) at Indiana - 7:30 p.m. ABC

    Ohio State 41, Indiana 17

    Ohio State wins and covers the 21 point spread.

    Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 8

