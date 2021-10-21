Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 8
Game predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 8.
Northwestern at #6 Michigan (-23.5) - 12:00 p.m. FOX
Michigan 31, Northwestern 10
Michigan wins but Northwestern covers the 23.5 point spread.
Illinois at #7 Penn State (-23) - 12:00 p.m. ABC
Penn State 39, Illinois 13
Penn State wins and covers the 23 point spread.
Wisconsin (-3.5) at #25 Purdue - 3:00 p.m. Big Ten Network
Purdue 24, Wisconsin 16
Purdue upsets Wisconsin.
Maryland at Minnesota (-4.5) - 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Minnesota 32, Maryland 24
Minnesota wins and covers the 4.5 point spread
#5 Ohio State (-21) at Indiana - 7:30 p.m. ABC
Ohio State 41, Indiana 17
Ohio State wins and covers the 21 point spread.