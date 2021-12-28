Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Jalen Nailor to return for Peach Bowl for Spartans

    Michigan State junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor will play on Thursday night against Pittsburgh.
    As expected, Jalen Nailor will return for the Spartans down in Atlanta this week against Pittsburgh in the Spartans Peach Bowl game.

    Nailor missed the final four games of the regular season following the Michigan game, the Spartans got off to an 8-0 start on the season when Nailor was playing and faltered going 2-2 in the month of November without him.

    This morning offensive coordinator Jay Johnson confirmed the news that Nailor is healthy and will be playing in the game on Thursday. It has been rumored for a while that Nailor was going to be active for the game, he has been seen on Michigan State football's social media accounts a few times throughout this last week.

    Nailor will be joined by Jayden Reed in the Peach Bowl this Thursday. There was some question if Reed would declare for the draft and forgo his remaining eligibility but Johnson confirmed both will be playing.

    Outside of Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State should have all of their remaining offensive starters against this years ACC champions, Pittsburgh.

