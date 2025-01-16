Elite LB to Visit MSU For Junior Day
Michigan State's junior day event is a huge opportunity to make a mark on recruits ahead of the official visit cycle, the summer, and the final stretch.
Many 2025 recruits I spoke to who ultimately chose the Spartans cited the junior day event as a turning point in their recruitment. Recruits get a deeper glimpse of what Michigan State has to offer, more time with coaches, etc. For many, it is the first time meeting Jonathan Smith and his staff.
One big name in attendance will be Coatesville (Pennsylvania) 2026 linebacker Terry Wiggins, according to SpartanTailgate.com. Though he is listed as "warm" for in-state powerhouse Penn State, per 247Sports, Wiggins' participation is huge and a great sign for the Spartans. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker is athletic, running a 4.6 40, and he is the No. 25 player at his position group in the class, per 247Sports.
As an 89-grade three-star, he is on the cusp of earning four-star status. 247Sports' Ed O'Brien referred to Wiggins as one of the rising stars of the 2026 class, thanks to his excellent athleticism and his explosiveness on the edge as a rusher.
"He is a versatile and impactful defender," O'Brien wrote. "On film, Wiggins showcases impressive football IQ and instincts, with the ability to quickly diagnose plays and react decisively. Whether defending against the run or the pass, Wiggins consistently demonstrates the closing speed and the ability to cover significant ground, making tackles in open space and limiting opposing offenses' big-play potential.
"Wiggins thrives as both an edge rusher and a stand-up linebacker in space. He's effective in various roles, whether blitzing off the edge, setting the edge in run defense, or dropping into zone coverage. Wiggins' tackling technique is fundamentally sound, with consistent wrapping up and bringing down ball carriers, even in open-field situations. He also plays with notable physicality, often delivering impactful hits that result in forced fumbles and broken-up passes."
Wiggins clearly has a lot to offer. He is on the longer side, but the athleticism and frame would still work for Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Joe Rossi, who wants his second level to be comfortable in pass coverage.
Expect the Spartans to give everything they have in recruiting Wiggins at junior day. It is a massive opportunity to land a gem. He has big-time potential.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
