Four-star 2023 point guard Jeremy Fears commits to Michigan State

Top 30 four-star 2023 point guard Jeremy Fears becomes the first commit for Izzo in the 2023 class.

Michigan State basketball is rolling right now. The Spartans on an eight-game winning streak just landed their first commitment in the 2023 class. La Lumiere (IN.) 2023 point guard Jeremy Fears has committed to the Spartans over 21 other offers including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Kansas among others.

Fears announced his commitment to Michigan State just minutes ago at halftime of the Sunrise Christian Academy and Montverde Academy game on ESPNU.

Fears has visited Michigan State a few times including a trip for the football game against Nebraska in September and again just last week for the basketball game against High Point.

Fears is a 6-foot-1, 165 pound prospect that shows true point guards still exist. He has great vision and can finish well around the basket. Fears also poses a quick change of direction and nice release with the ability to keep defenders on their toes with his shooting ability as well as his passing.

Fears is in line to get a fifth star according to the 247sports composite rankings as more players earn their fifth star ranking during the next evaluation period.

La Lumiere is one of the best programs in the country with countless division 1 players across the country and home to former Spartan, Jaren Jackson Jr.

With the commitment, Michigan State is now ranked the eighth class according to 247sports composite rankings.