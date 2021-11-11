Harper Woods (Mich.) 2024 Athlete Jacob Oden to visit Michigan State on Saturday

One of the top sophomore prospects in the country, Jacob Oden will visit Michigan State Saturday for the Maryland game.

Harper Woods (Mich.) 2024 Athlete Jacob Oden will make a quick trip to East Lansing on Saturday to visit Michigan State in their game against Maryland.

Oden has shown to be one of the top 2024 prospects in the entire country so far already surpassing 15 offers and he's only in his sophomore season.

Oden has offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Arkansas and Michigan State among others.

So far this season, Oden has visited Ohio State, Michigan, Louisville, and Toledo for games.

"To me right now I'm still young and I'm just going with the process. I have the same interest in every school right now and I appreciate all of them," says Oden.

Although, Oden is still too young to have direct conversations with coaches right now he does have a relationship with the Director of Community and High School Relations at Michigan State, Thomas Wilcher and has talked to Coach Harlon Barnett.

"I talk to Coach Wilcher and Coach Barnett when I see them. I've known Coach Wilcher for a long time since he coached at Cass Tech and he's a great guy."

Oden also has a pretty solid relationship with former Michigan State receiver and defensive back, Tony Lippett dating back to when his father coached Lippett in high school.

"I talk to Tony all the time," says Oden. "Seeing Tony make it and have success at the college level motivated me that I could do it and be like him."

Oden plans on running track this spring and staying in the weight room this winter.

Right now, Oden isn't rated in the scouting services because no one is, with the 2024 class finishing their sophomore tapes, rankings will start coming out this spring.

With an offer list as impressive as Oden's, he should at the least be a four star when those rankings finally come out.