Michigan State Football Offers 2025 4-Star DL Bryce Jenkins
Michigan State football's new regime continues to up its activity in the recruiting department.
On Tuesday, class of 2025 four-star offensive lineman Bryce Jenkins announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been offered by the Spartans. The announcement followed his reveal that he had been offered by Georgia.
Jenkins, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound two-way lineman, plays for Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington D.C.
247Sports' composite rankings has Jenkins ranked the No. 3 prospect in D.C. in the class of 2025 and the 26th-best defensive lineman in the country.
The Spartans are rather late to the party, as Jenkins has already received offers from countless programs, including Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin, among others.
According to 247Sports, Jenkins is being recruited by Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa.
Suiaunoa joined Spartans coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State, where he held the same position. Before that, Suiaunoa served as defensive coordinator at Hawaii for its 2017 season.
The new Michigan State defensive line coach has some solid players from the transfer portal joining his unit. However, the Spartans have yet to land a defensive lineman recruit in the class of 2025.
Michigan State has recently made strides in the recruiting department as of late, though, as the Spartans have earned three commitments from three 2025 recruits just this week.
This trend will surely start to stand out to other recruits, who may have been hesitant to consider joining a rebuilding program.
