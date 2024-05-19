Michigan State Football to Host 2025 WR Charles Taplin for Official Visit
Michigan State football is going to have a busy summer in the recruiting department.
The Spartans have a number of visits set up and just recently added another.
According to Jason Killop of On3, Michigan State will host wide receiver Charles Taplin for an official visit on June 7-9.
“I met Coach Hawk [Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins] one day after practice, and then next day I got on the phone with him and Coach (Cordale) Grundy,” Taplin said, per an article by Killop. “That’s when they offered me. They like my speed and length.”
Michigan State extended an offer to Taplin on May 8.
“Michigan State and Coach Hawk are very welcoming and were interested in meeting my family from the start,” Taplin said. “That right there shows me how they are family oriented and care about their athletes.
“My family has only met Coach Grundy far, and they love him. I will get on the phone with Coach Hawk soon so they can meet him as well.”
Taplin also has offers from Arizona State and San Diego State, among others.
“I am (looking forward) to see how I would fit into the offense,” Tapilin said. “The academics, the campus life, how the coaches are outside of football, their coaching style, and life after football.”
Taplin will have one more year at Red Oak High School in Texas.
Michigan State has been quite successful recruiting players in the class of 2025 as of late, and Taplin would be another great addition if he chooses to leave home and head north.
