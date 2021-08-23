Michigan State Picks Up Recruiting Efforts With Recent Hire

Michigan State keeps up recruiting effort with hiring of Nathan Applebaum.

Michigan State made another addition to the recruiting effort with the hiring of Nathan Applebaum.

Applebaum was hired as the Michigan State football recruiting assistant over the weekend.

Applebaum comes from working for The University of Florida where he had multiple roles within the program. Most recently he was a Recruiting Intern as well as Video Operations Assistant.

Saeed Khalif who was hired by Michigan State as the Director of Player Personnel in June, has made a number of new additions to help the recruiting effort including bringing in Jensen Gebhardt from The University of Wisconsin as well hiring former Detroit Cass Tech Head Coach Thomas Wilcher as The Director of Community and High School Relations.