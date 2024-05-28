Michigan State in 3-Star CB Terrance 'Deuce' Edwards' Top 3
Michigan State football is one step closer to landing another class of 2025 commit.
On Tuesday, class of 2025 three-star cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards announced his final three destinations on X, formerly known as Twitter. Michigan State was one of them.
Edwards is also considering West Virginia and Virginia Tech.
The prospect is a native of Richmond, Virginia, so Michigan State is the outlier in terms of what's close to home.
Edwards is ranked the 16th-best class of 2025 recruit in the state of Virginia, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 26 cornerback in his class.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback also received offers from Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland and Minnesota, among others.
According to 247Sports, Edwards' primary recruiter from Michigan State is Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.
Martin came to Michigan State this offseason, joining his alma mater. He previously held the same role for Oregon for the past two seasons and also served as the program's pass-game coordinator.
The former Spartan defensive back was a three-year letterwinner at Michigan State and was named a first-team All-Big Ten recipient for the 1994 season.
Edwards is the cousin of former Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III, who was a four-year letterwinner with the Spartans and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018 and received second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2017.
Michigan State will have the challenge of competing with two Power Five programs in Edwards' home state, but then again, it's made it this far.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.