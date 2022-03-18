Skip to main content

Michigan State is in the 'Top 5' for 2023 four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland

The Spartans made an elite list of five for the four-star offensive tackle out of Florida.

Dr. Phillips (Orlando, FL) Payton Kirkland released his 'Top 5' this afternoon which included Michigan State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami and Florida.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound, four-star offensive lineman has received over 50 offers to play football at the college level from schools all across the country.

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has made massive strides in recruiting and has been one of the best recruiters on the staff for Mel Tucker in his short tenure and even being in consideration with a player the caliber of Kirkland, is a huge bonus.

Michigan State will host Kirkland on campus for an official visit this summer on June 16th. He will visit Oklahoma and Florida the two weekends before he plans on making his college decision on July 23rd.

Right now, according to 247sports.com, Kirkland has a 50% chance of choosing Miami and a 50% chance of choosing Florida with both schools getting one prediction, while both predictions are from reporters that cover those specific schools.

Michigan State has one offensive lineman committed in the 2022 class in Detroit King center, Johnathan Slack. If Kirkland were to commit, he would be the second highest rated recruit in the class behind only Andrew Depaepe.

