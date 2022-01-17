Michigan State lands four-star 2023 running back Kedrick Reescano

Effrem Reed has officially been the running backs coach at Michigan State for less than a week. Just under a week into his tenure with the Spartans, Reed has landed a commitment from a four-star running back, Kedrick Reescano.

Reescano has been a top priority for the staff for quite some time. Former running backs coach William Peagler made a trip down to Texas right after the Spartans regular season concluded to visit Reescano.

Reescano also made a trip to East Lansing back in October for the Michigan game and left for than impressed after the top 10 win for the Spartans.

Reescano visited this past weekend as part of "Dawg Day" recruiting weekend put on by the Michigan State staff which featured some of the most premier players in the class of 2023.

Michigan State is getting an exceptional back out of the backfield who can catch passes in the flat and has the ability to make defenders miss with his speed. His high school offense primarily runs out of the shotgun in a pro-style type of offense. He also has the ability to run the wildcat formation and follows his lead blockers well.

Reescano had nine offers before committing to the Spartans but is still fairly young in the process and would've had more throughout the process. TCU, Oklahoma State and Houston were among the schools that offered him.

Reescano is the second commit in the 2023 class joining Dexter (MI.) four-star tight end Brennan Parachek. Reescano is ranked the 219th player in the composite rankings while coming in at 13th overall for running backs and 39th in the talent deep state of Texas.