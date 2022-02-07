Skip to main content

Michigan State lands Texas gunslinger Bo Edmundson

Michigan State has their quarterback in the 2023 class in Bo Edmundson.

Michigan State coaches kept the momentum going tonight receiving a commitment from Lake Travis (Austin, Tex.) 2023 quarterback Bo Edmundson.

Edmundson visited East Lansing for a Junior Day visit just a week ago and tonight decided that he would spend his college career as a Spartan.

Edmundson is a pretty solid prospect in a talent rich state. He is a good thrower and has good size at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds he has a solid frame. He has a high football IQ and plays at one of the talent-rich schools in Austin, Texas.

Edmundson chose the Spartans over 14 other offers from Penn State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Kentucky among others.

Edmundson is the fifth member of the Spartans 2023 recruiting class and the third in the past week. He joins Andrew Depaepe, Kedrick Reescano, Brennan Parachek and Johnathan Slack in the class for the Spartans.

He is also the second commit in the class from the state of Texas joining four-star running back Kedrick Reescano.

Edmundson is rated a three-star prospect according to On3. He is the 505th ranked player in the 2023 class and 30th ranked quarterback. He is also the 98th ranked player in the talent rich state of Texas.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson was the primary recruiter for Edmundson.

