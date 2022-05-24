Michigan State makes 'Top 7' for four-star defensive back Chance Rucker

Mel Tucker and company found themselves on a short list for another four-star prospect.

Ryan (Denton, TX.) 2023 defensive back Chance Rucker made an announcement last night on twitter and listed his 'Top 7' schools going forward in his recruitment. To nobody's surprise Michigan State was one of the seven schools listed.

Rucker has an official visit planned to East Lansing for the first weekend of June (June 3rd). He also has made visits to Michigan State back in January for Junior Day and again in April during spring practices.

Michigan State secondary coach Harlon Barnett is the main recruiter for Rucker at Michigan State and has made him feel like a top priority for the Spartans in the 2023 class.

The other six schools vying for Rucker are California, Nebraska, Arkansas, Baylor, TCU and Florida. Rucker has yet to set up any more official visits past the first weekend of June.

Rucker is listed as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback according to 247sports.com. He's ranked the 260th player in the country in the class of 2023 as well as the 27th cornerback and 41st player in the state of Texas according to the 247sports.com composite rankings.