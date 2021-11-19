Michigan State makes 'Top 5' for 2023 four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II

Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia and Michigan State are all in the sweepstakes for Washington.

Michigan State has enjoyed plenty of success this season on the field and now it's getting the attention of athletes from around the country that are giving the Spartans a serious look on the recruiting trail.

Elliot Washington II is a four star defensive back from Venice, Florida. Washington is rated the 178th player in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings and 26th for the safety position in the class of 2023.

Washington recently released his 'Top 5' schools earlier this week and the Spartans made the cut among his 24 offers. The Spartans are in elite company for the talents of Washington with Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia rounding out his list.

Coach Mel Tucker and Defensive Backs Coach Harlon Barnett have made Washington a priority recruit in the class of 2023 for about a year now. Washington visited Michigan State back in June on a multi-day visit where he got to see Michigan State for the first time.

"MSU has recruited me from day 1; Coach Barnett has been consistent since my offer," said Washington. "After visiting this summer meeting Coach Tucker and staff was a good experience. Coach Tucker and Barnett seems to be real coaches that can relate with the players."

Washington has no plans of committing anytime soon, instead he will take his time and make some visits in the spring, including one to Michigan State.

"I plan on making a visit to Michigan State, I don't know exactly when quite yet but in the spring seems likely."

Washington has been impressed with what Coach Mel Tucker and Michigan State have been able to accomplish so far this season.

"MSU has played well all year, they have not backed down from anyone so far this year. Coach Tucker has the team motivated to battle each week!"

Michigan State currently has one commitment in the class of 2023 in Dexter (Mich.) 2023 three-star tight end Brennan Parachek.