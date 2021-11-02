Mega Recruiting Weekend Turns Into a Success

Michigan State hosted over 30 prospects over the weekend for the Michigan game and it turned into the most successful recruiting weekend in years.

Last Saturday’s game was one for the ages as Michigan State defeated Michigan 37-33 in front of a crazy Spartan Stadium filled with fans, alumni, and of course recruits.

A top ten matchup where major broadcasts from around the country such as ESPN College GameDay and FOX were in attendance it is a huge boost for the national brand and gets the attention of potential college recruits around the country.

Michigan State hosted one five star, 10+ four stars, and dozens of players that may be ranked as their high school career’s go on.

Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker was excited about the turnout and the positive reaction the Spartans received from the game on Saturday.

“A lot of validation. Because, the players that we’re recruiting, we’ve been on those guys for a while and some of them haven’t been to campus yet. This was maybe their first time on campus and actually seeing and feeling the atmosphere of Spartan Stadium, the Woodshed, the crowd, the student section, the band. Seeing our team play, seeing our coaches coach, just seeing how we go about our business.”

Recruiting hasn't been easy for Mel Tucker since arriving at Michigan State last season with Covid and the no in-person or fans in attendance for the games last season. This is the first year he was able to get recruits on campus back in June and now this fall for games.

“We’re competing for these players. Competition in recruiting is a lot about comparison. So, [recruits] are comparing what they see at other places, when they go to games, to what they see from us and how we handle ourselves as coaches and as players and how we play the game.”

The overall vibe around the stadium was rocking from the night before up until Kenneth Walker scored the game winning touchdown and Charles Brantley sealed the deal to win the game and the recruits noticed.

“It was a very positive response from the prospects and their families that were at the game. They continue to evaluate what we’re doing as we go through the season, and then all the way until signing. It’s continually evaluating us and comparing us to the other schools and places that they’re considering. So, we always have to put our best foot forward.”