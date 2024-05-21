Michigan State Offers 3-Star LB Brennan Johnson
Michigan State football continues to not only be active in the Midwest when it comes to recruiting, but it has announced its presence in other territories as well.
On Tuesday, three-star class of 2025 linebacker Brennan Johnson from Highland Springs High School in Virginia announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that has received an offer from Michigan State.
According to 247Sports, Johnson was primarily recruited by Michigan State defensive backs coach Blue Adams.
Johnson is a 6-foot, 190-pound recruit who is ranked the 27th-best class of 2025 prospect in the state of Virginia by 247Sports.
The recruit has also been offered by Marland, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Indiana, Penn State, Tennessee and Duke, among others.
Johnson comes off an impressive 2023 campaign in which he led Highland Springs to a trip to the state championship finishing with a 13-2 record. He was named the Virginia Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson posted 120 tackles, 18 for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles.
Johnson is predicted by 247Sports to commit to Virginia Tech. His father, Loren Johnson, was a defensive back for the Hokies, while his brother, Braylon Johnson, currently playing defensive back at Virginia Tech.
According to 247Sports, Johnson "also competes in track & field events.Top markers include 8.75 in the 55-meter hurdles, 10.25 in the 60-meter hurdles, 11.89 in the 100-meter dash, 19.25 in the 110-meter hurdles, 24.07 in the 200-meter dash, 40.66 in the 300-meter dash and 47.69 in the 300-meter hurdles."
Michigan State has five commits from the class of 2025 so far.
