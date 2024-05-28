Michigan State Offers Class of 2025 3-Star Safety Sheldon Robinson
Despite all its upcoming visits this summer, Michigan State football is not done extending offers to the class of 2025.
On Tuesday, class of 2025 three-star safety Sheldon Robinson announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from Michigan State.
Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back, plays at Woodberry Forest High School in Virginia.
According to his X account, Robinson registered 60 tackles, three for loss, a forced fumble and six interceptions last season.
Robinson has also received offers from Duke, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Northwestern, Pitt and West Virginia, among others. He has upcoming official visits set with Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia, in that order.
According to 247Sports, Robinson is ranked the No. 16 class of 2025 recruit in the state of Virginia and the No. 38 safety in his class.
Robinson tagged Spartans defensive backs coach Blue Adams in his announcement post. Adams joined Michigan State this offseason after previously coaching under Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith at Oregon State for five seasons, having served the same role.
A coach like Adams is a major advantage for the Spartans to have on the recruiting trail, as Adams has both played and coached at the college and NFL levels.
Robinson also plays basketball and runs track.
The prospect recently participated in the Baltimore Under Armour Camp, which featured many Mid-Atlantic recruits.
Landing Robinson would be big for the Spartans, but several Mid-Atlantic programs got an early start on recruiting the young safety, and as previously mentioned, he already plans on making some of those visits.
