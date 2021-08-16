Michigan State Offers 2023 Corner Back Jordan Matthews

Michigan State extended an offer to four star corner back from Baton Rouge (La.)

Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn corner back Jordan Matthews has received plenty of interest from programs around the country and yesterday received his 19th overall offer from Michigan State and corner backs coach Travares Tillman.

Matthews is listed at 6-foot, 165 pounds.

Matthews has elite speed keeping up with receivers in the passing game and goes step for step with above average play making ability.

Three of Matthews last four offers have come from a Big Ten school joining Indiana, and Michigan.

Matthews is ranked the 115th prospect in the class of 2023 according to the 247composite. He is also the 13th ranked corner back and eighth player in the state of Louisiana.

LSU is considered the early leader for Matthews who took camp visits to LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Alabama among others over the summer.

Michigan State currently has three players from Louisiana on their 2021 roster in freshman wide receiver Keon Coleman, junior corner back transfer from Florida Chester Kimbrough, and senior corner back transfer from Alabama Ronald Williams.