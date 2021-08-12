Michigan State Offers Five Star OLB Malik Bryant

Michigan State stayed active on the recruiting trail offering one of the top prospects in the class of 2023.

IMG Academy 2023 OLB Malik Bryant picked up his 34th offer this afternoon when Michigan State extended an offer to the talented junior.

Bryant has virtually every offer from the some of the best programs in the country such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma among others.

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton extended the offer to the 6-foot-2, 235 pound prospect.

Bryant excels in pass rushing, with a quick step around linemen as well as being able to move laterally in space with fluid movement.