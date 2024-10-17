Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Talented QB from Texas
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has remained active on the recruiting trail, doing all he can to prepare his program for the future. Since arriving at Michigan State,
Smith has done an admirable job on the recruiting trail. He has gone out of his way to sign many talented players who most prominent programs around the country would otherwise overlook.
Smith and his coaching staff have continued to plan for the future by finding quality players nationwide. That was again the case when Smith and Michigan State football extended a scholarship offer to Legend Bey, a quarterback from Texas, in the 2026 recruiting class.
Bey, a native of Forney, Texas, recently announced that he has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to 247 Sports, Bey is the 68th-best prospect from Texas in the 2026 recruiting class.
The talented quarterback has received scholarship offers from numerous schools nationwide. Aside from Michigan State, Bey has received scholarship offers from almost 20 programs, according to 247Sports. Other schools offering Bey a scholarship include Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, California, Houston, Colorado, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech and UCF.
Michigan State should have as good of a pitch for Bey as nearly every other school offering him a scholarship. Oregon is one of the best teams to provide Bey a scholarship offer. While Oregon is undoubtedly in a better position than Michigan State at the time, the Spartans will likely be able to offer Bey an easier path to the starting quarterback position than Oregon would.
Smith hopes to make a positive enough impression on Bey to heighten his chances of choosing Michigan State over the many other schools he has to choose from. As Smith continues to rebuild Michigan State’s football program, he will need as much talent as possible to join him in East Lansing.
Through the season’s first six games, Smith has shown he can coach well enough to keep the Spartans competitive in most games for a certain amount of time. However, the most significant issue that has plagued Smith and Michigan State, especially during their current three-game losing streak, is the talent differential between them and the teams they are playing. Smith hopes to change that over the next few years but will need quality recruits like Bey to choose Michigan State.
