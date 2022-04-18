Michigan State secures commitment of Eddie Pleasant III

The Spartans received a commitment from three-star defensive back Eddie Pleasant III out of Florida this afternoon.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, FL.) 2023 defensive back Eddie Pleasant III made it official this afternoon, committing to Michigan State on Easter Sunday becoming the sixth commit for Mel Tucker and the Spartans in the 2023 class.

Pleasant committed to the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Penn State and Utah among others. He's rated a three-star and the 701st player in the 247sports composite rankings nationally. He is also rated the 61st ranked defensive back and the 105th prospect in the state of Florida.

Pleasant was not at the spring game yesterday, but he did make a trip to East Lansing the week before visiting the Spartans on April 9th where he got a close-up tour of his new home and was able to speak with both Mel Tucker and defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett.

Pleasant stands at 6-foot, 175 pounds and has a longer and lean frame and will look to get into the corner back rotation when he arrives at Michigan State.

The Spartans are looking to keep the recruiting momentum going into this week. The Spartans are trending for a few top prospects after their Spring Game success with over 40 recruits in attendance.

Michigan State has the 14th ranked recruiting class in the country and the fourth ranked class in the Big Ten.