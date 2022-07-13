Skip to main content

Michigan State the favorite to land four-star D-line prospect out of Detroit

The Spartans could make another splash on the recruiting trail soon...

Michigan State is in the lead for 2023 Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson, who announced his 'Top 5' schools late last week.

The Spartans made Thompson's cut alongside Ohio State, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Penn State.

Currently, Michigan State has five 'crystal balls' in there favor on 247Sports.com to land Thompson, including one from national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. Additionally, the SpartanTailgate.com team, composed of Stephen Brooks, Justin Thind, Corey Robinson and Sean Scherer, have each put in crystal balls to MSU for Thompson.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder out of Detroit is listed as the No. 30 defensive lineman and No. 202 overall recruit in the country. Thompson is also ranked No. 2 in the state of Michigan.

Ohio State has been making a late push for Thompson in recent weeks. The Buckeyes were even included in the four-star's 'Top 10' back in February, but they may now be Michigan State's toughest competition in this recruitment.

Thompson has made official visits to Pittsburgh (June 2), Cincinnati (June 10) and Penn State (July 17). He's also made unofficial visits to each of the schools in his 'Top 5', and is looking to make a return visit to Columbus some time in July.

There is currently no timeline fore Thompson's decision, but he recently told Ohio State recruiting reporter Matt Parker that he hopes to make a decision 'real soon'.

Pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan and defensive line coach Marco Coleman have Michigan State in an excellent position to land on of the top players in the state in Thompson, if they can hold off the surging Buckeyes.

The Spartans' currently have 12 prospects committed in the 2023 recruiting cycle, eight of whom are classified as four-star prospects by the 247Sports' composite rankings. Michigan State football's school record for four-star signees is 11, which is looking like an attainable mark this cycle for the Spartans.

MSU's 2023 class is currently ranked No. 25 in the country by 247Sports, the fifth-best class in the Big Ten Conference as of July 13, 2022.

